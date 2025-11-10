Left Menu

Apollo Sports Capital Becomes Atlético de Madrid's Main Shareholder

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 17:49 IST
Apollo Sports Capital is on a path to become the majority shareholder of Atlético de Madrid. The long-anticipated investment, expected to reach completion in the first quarter of 2026, marks a significant shift in the club's ownership landscape.

Despite this major development, the current leadership structure remains unchanged, as Miguel Ángel Gil will continue to serve as CEO, and Enrique Cerezo retains his role as President. This decision aims to ensure stability and continuity for the club moving forward.

The financial terms of the transaction remain undisclosed. The strategic move highlights Apollo Sports Capital's commitment to diversifying its investment portfolio within the sports industry.

