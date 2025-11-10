Pfizer Clinches $10 Billion Deal for Biotech Firm Metsera

The competitive landscape of the weight-loss drug industry sees a significant shift as Pfizer successfully acquires Metsera for $10 billion, terminating an intense bidding war with Novo Nordisk.

Metsera, a key player in the obesity treatment sector, cited concerns over U.S. antitrust implications in Novo's offer and chose Pfizer's enhanced proposal. This strategic move not only expands Pfizer's portfolio but also presents an opportunity to enter the lucrative obesity drug market.

According to analysts, the acquisition terms reflect the substantial value of Metsera's pipeline, which includes promising therapies under development. Pfizer's entry into this promising market is expected to strengthen its position within the pharmaceutical industry.

