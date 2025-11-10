Left Menu

Haryana's Road Safety Crisis: Urgent Measures Initiated

Haryana's DGP O P Singh has issued an advisory urging police to address road accidents, which claimed nearly 4,000 lives this year. Key measures include identifying accident hotspots, penalizing drunk driving, improving road signage, and ensuring prompt medical attention for victims. Success in reducing accidents will be recognized.

Haryana's Road Safety Crisis: Urgent Measures Initiated
  Country:
  • India

Haryana faces a grave situation as road accidents have led to nearly 4,000 deaths this year alone, DGP O P Singh announced. Issuing a stern advisory, he urged police officers across the state to take immediate action to curb this alarming trend.

Singh instructed police to focus on identifying accident hotspots and understanding the causes behind these incidents. He stressed that drunk driving and reckless behavior worsen road dangers, likening them to man-made disasters. Officers were directed to ensure clear signage and remove obstacles like broken-down vehicles that pose additional risks.

The DGP emphasized the urgent need to support accident victims by ensuring swift medical response and encouraged meeting truck operators to discuss driver training. He warned that insufficient action to prevent accidents could lead to criminal liabilities for road departments, and highlighted the significance of enforcing strict penalties for those endangering lives on the road.

