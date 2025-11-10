Germany's Economic Revival: Reforms on the Horizon

Germany must initiate comprehensive reforms to revive its economic competitiveness, Economy Minister Katherina Reiche stated on Monday. Speaking in Berlin, Reiche highlighted a structural crisis causing Germany to lag internationally, emphasizing the gravity of the situation.

Despite predictions of economic momentum returning in the next two years, Reiche cautions that recovery will be propelled by government spending on infrastructure and defense. Critics argue Chancellor Friedrich Merz's conservative-led government's reforms are less ambitious than anticipated.

Reiche's address ruled out quick export-led growth, advocating for modernizing state systems, reducing business regulations, and tightening public debt controls. She stressed the need for a market-oriented energy policy, highlighting that German companies face gas costs up to five times higher than their U.S. counterparts.