Heightened Security Measures in Delhi-NCR Railways Post-Red Fort Blast

In the wake of a devastating bomb blast near the Red Fort that resulted in eight fatalities on Monday, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has joined forces with the Government Railway Police (GRP) to enforce stringent security across Delhi-NCR's railway stations. The heightened measures come amidst growing concerns over passenger safety.

The Northern Railway announced that major stations, including New Delhi and Hazrat Nizamuddin, have undergone comprehensive security evaluations. An official spokesperson, Himanshu Upadhyay, emphasized the deployment of RPF staff at crucial points like station entry and exit gates. Dog squads have been mobilized for luggage and premise inspections.

To further enhance security, Northern Railway has bolstered surveillance with CCTV monitoring, and comprehensive checks for suspicious behavior are underway. Passengers are urged to remain calm and support security efforts. These measures aim to ensure safety with minimal disruption to passengers.

