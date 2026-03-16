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Delhi's Conspiracy Uncovered: Red Fort Blast Accused in Custody

A Delhi court has placed Red Fort blast conspiracy suspects Zameer Ahmad Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat in judicial custody. The duo, linked to a deadly 2025 explosion, were formally arrested in February after involvement in the conspiracy emerged. The NIA has made 11 related arrests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:44 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:44 IST
Delhi's Conspiracy Uncovered: Red Fort Blast Accused in Custody
  • Country:
  • India

A Delhi court on Monday ordered two suspects in the Red Fort blast conspiracy case to 15 days in judicial custody. Based on the charges, Special Judge Pitambar Dutt sent Zameer Ahmad Ahangar and Tufail Ahmad Bhat to jail after their initial stint in custody under the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Ahangar and Bhat, both hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, were formally arrested by the NIA in February. They are accused of playing significant roles in the conspiracy linked to the Red Fort tragedy, which involved a high-intensity explosion near the Red Fort metro station in Delhi that claimed 13 lives.

Following multiple NIA interrogations and the collection of blood samples for evidence, authorities have made 11 arrests connected to this case. The ongoing investigation highlights the gravity of the threat and the efforts to bring those responsible to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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