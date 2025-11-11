Left Menu

US Aviation Struggles Amid FAA Cutbacks During Shutdown

Amid a government shutdown, US aviation faces disruptions as the FAA mandates flight reductions due to staffing issues. With significant cancellations already, the impact on travelers is severe. While the government moves toward reopening, airlines struggle with logistical challenges, and air traffic controllers face increasing stress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:26 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Air travelers are bracing for further disruptions as the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) demands a cut in flights at major US airports. The order follows a week of considerable cancellations, aiming to reduce stress on the nation's overburdened aviation system emerging from the federal government shutdown.

The FAA's directive, requiring airlines to cut 4% of flights, could rise to a 10% reduction by Friday. However, it's already led to more than 7,900 cancellations, with staffing shortages exacerbating delays. The effects ripple across major airline hubs, where inclement weather and logistical constraints compound issues.

As lawmakers work to finalize legislation reopening the government, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warns flight cuts will persist until staffing levels stabilize within air traffic control. Meanwhile, critics argue more measures are necessary to address the broader systemic issues affecting air travel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

