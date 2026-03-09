Jewar Airport Set for Inauguration: A Boost to India's Aviation Infrastructure

The government announced on Monday that Jewar Airport in Uttar Pradesh has been granted an aerodrome licence and is set to be inaugurated soon. Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu informed the Rajya Sabha that operations could begin within 45 days to two months, following consultations with the Airport Authority of India and other institutions.

Naidu also discussed future plans to bolster regional connectivity under the Udan scheme, revealing an increase in India's airports from 74 in 2014 to 166 today. The government aims to further extend airport connectivity to remote areas of the country.

In Telangana, Mamnoor Airport is expected to start operations within two years after receiving additional land from the state government. The minister mentioned other proposed airports in the region and highlighted ongoing initiatives to address growing demands in the aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)