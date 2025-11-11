Left Menu

Tragic Highway Accident Claims Lives of Tamil Nadu Engineers

Two young engineers from Tamil Nadu, Avinash and Ramanuj, were tragically killed in a vehicle collision on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. The accident occurred while they were returning from Meerut to Muzaffarnagar. The police have initiated an investigation and sent the bodies for a post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 11-11-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 11:40 IST
In a tragic accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, two engineers from Tamil Nadu lost their lives when a vehicle crashed into their motorcycle. The incident occurred on Monday evening, as Avinash, 26, and Ramanuj, 29, were traveling from Meerut to Muzaffarnagar.

The deceased were employed in the Dedicated Freight Corridor and hailed from Tamil Nadu, police sources confirm. The accident was reported to have taken place within the jurisdiction of the Mansurpur police station area.

Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav stated that the victims' bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities are investigating the incident, and more details are expected to unfold as the investigation progresses.

