Tragic Highway Accident Claims Lives of Tamil Nadu Engineers

In a tragic accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, two engineers from Tamil Nadu lost their lives when a vehicle crashed into their motorcycle. The incident occurred on Monday evening, as Avinash, 26, and Ramanuj, 29, were traveling from Meerut to Muzaffarnagar.

The deceased were employed in the Dedicated Freight Corridor and hailed from Tamil Nadu, police sources confirm. The accident was reported to have taken place within the jurisdiction of the Mansurpur police station area.

Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav stated that the victims' bodies have been dispatched for post-mortem examinations to determine the exact cause of death. Authorities are investigating the incident, and more details are expected to unfold as the investigation progresses.