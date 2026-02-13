Avinash Tiwary's 'Ginny Wedss Sunny 2' to release on April 24

Actor Avinash Tiwary-starrer ''Ginny Wedss Sunny 2'' is set to arrive in theatres on April 24, the makers announced. The romantic-comedy, also starring Medha Shankr of ''12th Fail'' fame, is written and directed by debutante director Prasshant Jha. In a social media post on Thursday evening, production banner Zee Studios announced the release date and unveiled a poster from the film. ''Ginny and Sunny are Back! The relationship is fixed, just this time there is a little twist! #GinnyWedssSunny2 arrives in cinemas on 24th April,'' the post read. The film is a sequel of the 2020 romantic-comedy of the same name, which featured Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey in the title roles and premiered on Netflix in 2020. ''Ginny Wedss Sunny 2'' is set against the contrasting worlds of a tough wrestler (Tiwary) and a free-spirited girl (Shankr), and the chaos and charm that unfold when their lives collide, the official logline read. Actors Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary round out the cast. The film is presented by Zee Studios and Soundrya Production and is produced by Vinod Bachchan and Umesh Kumar Bansal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)