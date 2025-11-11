Indian Emulsifiers Limited: Staggering Financial Growth and Global Expansion

Indian Emulsifiers Limited, a prominent name in specialty chemicals, has announced impressive financial results for the first half of FY26. The company's revenue soared by 55%, while Profit Before Tax (PBT) and Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 58% and 63% respectively compared to H2 FY25.

Further strengthening its global presence, the company successfully executed its first order through its Australian subsidiary, entering the mining emulsifier market. This venture is expected to contribute approximately ₹75 crore in revenue over the next 36 months.

In addition, Indian Emulsifiers Ltd. is expanding its operations at their Lote Parshuram MIDC facility, acquiring additional land to enhance their production capabilities. With a diverse product portfolio, the company is set to become a major player in the specialty chemicals industry, achieving robust growth targets.

(With inputs from agencies.)