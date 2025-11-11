Larger Corporations Lead in Scaling AI According to McKinsey Survey

In a recent survey conducted by McKinsey & Company, it has emerged that larger corporations are leading the way in scaling artificial intelligence (AI) beyond the pilot stage. The survey highlights that nearly 90% of organizations have integrated AI in at least one business function, yet only a third have scaled AI enterprise-wide.

The report notes a clear disparity in AI adoption between companies of different sizes. Larger organizations are more advanced in reaching the scaling phase, whereas only 5% of smaller firms with revenues under $100 million have fully embraced AI, and 10% of those generating over $5 billion have completed scaling.

The findings underline how bigger firms show a greater capacity to implement AI across core functions, reaping substantial operational benefits. The report identifies key areas such as IT, marketing, and sales as traditional leaders in AI use, with knowledge management increasingly blending into this mix, reflecting a shift towards broader enterprise transformation.