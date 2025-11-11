Airtel Money Revolutionizes Mobile Finance with Comviva Partnership

Airtel Money, the financial wing of Airtel Africa, has unveiled a cutting-edge cloud-native mobile money platform fuelled by Comviva's mobiquity Pay. This strategic move is pivotal in Airtel Africa's mission to overhaul its financial services, enhancing speed, security, and usability for approximately 50 million clientele.

The rollout, starting in Kenya, is the initial phase of a broader digital transformation plan extending to other Airtel Africa markets in the upcoming year. The revitalized platform introduces over 50 novel features and 120+ open APIs to expedite partnerships and the development of financial services, boosting Airtel Money's capability and influence in Africa's digital financial landscape.

Airtel Money CEO Ian Ferrao emphasized the significance of this launch, stating it transcends a mere technological upgrade, representing a complete overhaul of customer engagement. Comviva CEO Rajesh Chandiramani highlighted this partnership as instrumental in advancing financial inclusion, showcasing the transformative potential of robust digital infrastructure.