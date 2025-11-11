Emcure Pharmaceuticals Sees Robust Q2 Growth

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has registered a significant 25% rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 251 crore in the September quarter, in comparison to Rs 202 crore in the same period last year. This growth was fueled by impressive sales figures across both domestic and export markets.

The company's revenue from operations climbed to Rs 2,270 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 2,002 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Emcure's strategic efforts in expanding its portfolio through in-licensing and in-house developments have played a crucial role in this performance.

Notably, a partnership with Novo Nordisk has strategically positioned Emcure in the burgeoning obesity market, offering an early entry and potential for shaping the sector. Despite the positive financial performance, Emcure shares dipped 3.90% on the BSE, trading at Rs 1,371.95 apiece.