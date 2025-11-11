Left Menu

Emcure Pharmaceuticals Sees Robust Q2 Growth

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has reported a 25% increase in profit after tax to Rs 251 crore in the September quarter, driven by strong sales in both domestic and export markets. Their revenue rose to Rs 2,270 crore amid strategic partnerships and market expansion efforts, particularly in the obesity segment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 15:43 IST
Emcure Pharmaceuticals Sees Robust Q2 Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Emcure Pharmaceuticals has registered a significant 25% rise in profit after tax, reaching Rs 251 crore in the September quarter, in comparison to Rs 202 crore in the same period last year. This growth was fueled by impressive sales figures across both domestic and export markets.

The company's revenue from operations climbed to Rs 2,270 crore for the quarter, up from Rs 2,002 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Emcure's strategic efforts in expanding its portfolio through in-licensing and in-house developments have played a crucial role in this performance.

Notably, a partnership with Novo Nordisk has strategically positioned Emcure in the burgeoning obesity market, offering an early entry and potential for shaping the sector. Despite the positive financial performance, Emcure shares dipped 3.90% on the BSE, trading at Rs 1,371.95 apiece.

TRENDING

1
Rohingya Tragedy: A Perilous Escape at Sea

Rohingya Tragedy: A Perilous Escape at Sea

 Global
2
Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

Bulgaria's Gasoline Crunch: Navigating Sanctions on Russian Oil Giants

 Greece
3
Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

Cross-Border Trade Stagnation: A Costly Standstill

 Pakistan
4
Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

Deadly Blast Rocks Islamabad Court: A Closer Look at Rising Terror Threats

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025