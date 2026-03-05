Roche and Novo Nordisk Compete for Weight Loss Market Lead

Swiss pharmaceutical giant Roche is targeting a significant share of the weight loss market, seeking to challenge its Danish competitor Novo Nordisk. Roche's CEO expressed confidence in becoming one of the top players in the market, according to a report by Germany's Handelsblatt business daily.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued another warning to Novo Nordisk regarding misleading promotional claims for its diabetes medication, Ozempic. This marks the second warning in less than a month concerning the Danish drugmaker's advertising strategies.

In the realm of autism research, a group of scientists and advocacy leaders has launched an independent committee to guide research priorities, offering an alternative to the U.S. government's Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee. This move comes amidst ongoing debates over vaccine-autism links.