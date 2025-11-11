Highway Projects Embrace NDEM for Smarter Planning

In a significant development, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has mandated that detailed project reports (DPRs) for highway projects must integrate an analysis based on National Database for Emergency Management (NDEM) datasets. This new requirement aims to enhance disaster resilience and infrastructure planning by leveraging advanced geospatial data.

The ministry emphasized that all alignment approval proposals presented to various committees must confirm whether the NDEM data analysis has been conducted. The results of this analysis are crucial for committee considerations, underscoring the importance of data-informed decision-making in infrastructure development.

The NDEM, managed by the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), offers a comprehensive geospatial platform. It aids in monitoring natural hazards and supports evidence-based planning and risk mitigation, making it an invaluable resource for the strategic design of highway projects.