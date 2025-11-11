Left Menu

Welspun Enterprises Reports Stellar Profit Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Welspun Enterprises reported a 59% increase in net profit for Q2 FY26, driven by reduced expenses. Looking to sustain growth, the company plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore for new projects. It focuses on strategic expansion in transportation, water projects, and tunneling, with significant contracts underway in Maharashtra.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:22 IST
  • India

Welspun Enterprises saw its net profit soar by 59% to Rs 98.08 crore in the second quarter of FY26, significantly bolstered by reduced expenses.

The infrastructure development company reported a decrease in total income to Rs 803.26 crore from Rs 837.92 crore compared to the same period last year.

Despite the income dip, the company's strategic cost-cutting resulted in a 17% YoY growth in EBITDA, achieving a record EBITDA margin of 23.9%. The firm targets new infrastructural opportunities, raising Rs 1,000 crore for strategic expansion in transportation and water treatment projects.

