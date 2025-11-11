Welspun Enterprises Reports Stellar Profit Growth Amid Strategic Expansion

Welspun Enterprises saw its net profit soar by 59% to Rs 98.08 crore in the second quarter of FY26, significantly bolstered by reduced expenses.

The infrastructure development company reported a decrease in total income to Rs 803.26 crore from Rs 837.92 crore compared to the same period last year.

Despite the income dip, the company's strategic cost-cutting resulted in a 17% YoY growth in EBITDA, achieving a record EBITDA margin of 23.9%. The firm targets new infrastructural opportunities, raising Rs 1,000 crore for strategic expansion in transportation and water treatment projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)