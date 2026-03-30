Himachal Pradesh Initiates Sports and Infrastructure Developments

The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a significant step by approving 16 indoor sports stadiums. Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Yadvinder Goma, disclosed that construction has begun on three projects.

Simultaneously, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil announced plans to establish drug de-addiction centers, with initiatives for seven already underway.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outlined urgent measures for dredging the Pong Dam without external permissions, improving conditions for local fishermen. Additionally, infrastructure proposals, including a road network upgrade, await Union government approval.