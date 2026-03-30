Himachal Pradesh Initiates Sports and Infrastructure Developments
The Himachal Pradesh government has approved 16 indoor sports stadiums. Efforts are underway to establish drug de-addiction centers in every district, with seven already in progress. The proposal to declare a major road as a national highway awaits approval, and dredging operations have commenced in the Pong Dam area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 30-03-2026 21:45 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 21:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The Himachal Pradesh government has taken a significant step by approving 16 indoor sports stadiums. Minister for Youth Services and Sports, Yadvinder Goma, disclosed that construction has begun on three projects.
Simultaneously, Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil announced plans to establish drug de-addiction centers, with initiatives for seven already underway.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outlined urgent measures for dredging the Pong Dam without external permissions, improving conditions for local fishermen. Additionally, infrastructure proposals, including a road network upgrade, await Union government approval.