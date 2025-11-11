Left Menu

RVNL Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) reported a 20% decline in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 230.52 crore for the September quarter. The profit decline was primarily due to increased expenses, despite a rise in total income compared to the previous year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:37 IST
RVNL Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) saw a decline of around 20 percent in its consolidated net profit, which slipped to Rs 230.52 crore in the September quarter. This downturn was attributed to higher operational expenses.

The company had previously registered a net profit of Rs 286.90 crore during the corresponding period in the prior year, as detailed in an exchange filing.

Despite the profit fall, RVNL's total income increased to Rs 5,333.36 crore from Rs 5,136.07 crore, while expenses surged to Rs 5,015 crore, up from Rs 4,731.52 crore. The company, under the Ministry of Railways, focuses on project development, financing, and implementation of rail infrastructure projects.

TRENDING

1
Morari Bapu Calls for Vigilance as Terrorism Strikes Delhi: A Nation on Alert

Morari Bapu Calls for Vigilance as Terrorism Strikes Delhi: A Nation on Aler...

 India
2
Political Intrigue: The Case Against Istanbul's Opposition

Political Intrigue: The Case Against Istanbul's Opposition

 Turkey
3
Guyana's Oil Boom: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Strike 5-Year Deal

Guyana's Oil Boom: TotalEnergies, QatarEnergy, and Petronas Strike 5-Year De...

 Global
4
Boom in Hill Station Homes: Magicbricks Reports 8% Growth

Boom in Hill Station Homes: Magicbricks Reports 8% Growth

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025