RVNL Faces Profit Dip Amid Rising Expenses
State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) reported a 20% decline in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 230.52 crore for the September quarter. The profit decline was primarily due to increased expenses, despite a rise in total income compared to the previous year.
State-owned Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) saw a decline of around 20 percent in its consolidated net profit, which slipped to Rs 230.52 crore in the September quarter. This downturn was attributed to higher operational expenses.
The company had previously registered a net profit of Rs 286.90 crore during the corresponding period in the prior year, as detailed in an exchange filing.
Despite the profit fall, RVNL's total income increased to Rs 5,333.36 crore from Rs 5,136.07 crore, while expenses surged to Rs 5,015 crore, up from Rs 4,731.52 crore. The company, under the Ministry of Railways, focuses on project development, financing, and implementation of rail infrastructure projects.
