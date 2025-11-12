Left Menu

Goa's Path to Self-Reliance: Mukhyamantri Swayamrojgar Yojana Revamped

The Goa government has launched an updated Mukhyamantri Swayamrojgar Yojana to offer collateral-free loans to local entrepreneurs. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced the initiative aiming to drive self-reliance among Goans by facilitating entrepreneurship across various sectors through the Economic Development Corporation.

The Goa government unveiled an updated version of the 'Mukhyamantri Swayamrojgar Yojana', a scheme designed to fuel entrepreneurial spirit among locals. Announced by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, it aims to provide collateral-free loans, enhancing self-reliance across the region.

Speaking in Panaji, Sawant emphasized Goa's historical entrepreneurial spirit, calling it ingrained in the local DNA. The state, known for fishing and farming, is now evolving to include new business ventures, assisted by training efforts from both state and central institutions.

Opportunities abound in manufacturing, tourism, hospitality, and pharma, fields previously dominated by outsiders. The revamped scheme promises to empower Goans, allowing them to harness these prospects effectively and foster a culture of innovation and independence.

