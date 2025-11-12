Asian Shares Rally Amid AI Market Caution

Asian shares showed gains in a cautious trading session on Wednesday, following a recovery in US stocks that returned to pre-swoon levels concerning the future of artificial intelligence markets. Japan's Nikkei 225 increased by 0.4%, ending the day at 51,063.31. However, SoftBank Group saw its shares drop by 3.5%, having dipped as much as 9% earlier, after announcing the sale of its entire Nvidia stake last month for USD 5.83 billion to fund other investments.

Investor interest in the stratospheric rise of AI-related stocks remains strong, contributing to significant US market highs despite national economic challenges. Yet, skepticism persists, with critics drawing parallels to the early 2000s dot-com bubble which burst and affected the S&P 500 substantially.

Elsewhere in the Asian markets, Hong Kong's Hang Seng climbed 0.8%, and the Shanghai Composite saw a slight rise. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 decreased slightly, and South Korea's Kospi improved by 1.1%. In the US, the S&P 500 enjoyed a modest gain, while the Dow reached a new all-time high. Entertainment and delivery sectors led the market despite some mixed results, while Federal Reserve challenges grow due to a prolonged US government shutdown.

