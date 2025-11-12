Left Menu

Eris Lifesciences: Profit Surge Driven by Domestic Market

Eris Lifesciences Ltd reported a significant profit increase of 39.5% in the second quarter, attributed to robust domestic branded formulations sales. The company's net profit rose to Rs 134.47 crore from Rs 96.41 crore year-on-year, while revenues saw a boost despite a slight dip in international business.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 15:08 IST
Eris Lifesciences: Profit Surge Driven by Domestic Market
  • Country:
  • India

Eris Lifesciences Ltd registered a notable 39.5% rise in net profits for the second quarter, amounting to Rs 134.47 crore, primarily driven by its domestic branded formulations business. The Ahmedabad-based company's earnings jumped from Rs 96.41 crore recorded in the same quarter last year, according to their latest regulatory filing.

The firm's total revenue from operations hit Rs 792.41 crore, an increase from Rs 741.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Despite the profit surge, the total expenses were slightly higher at Rs 622.83 crore compared to last year's Rs 616.51 crore.

The domestic segment played a critical role in this growth, contributing Rs 708 crore, up 10% from the last fiscal's Rs 644 crore. Conversely, international revenues slightly dipped to Rs 83 crore due to production adjustments for EU-CDMO projects, showcasing a balanced yet strategic focus on its diverse market segments.

TRENDING

1
Assam Crackdown: Five Arrested for Online Content Linked to Delhi Blast

Assam Crackdown: Five Arrested for Online Content Linked to Delhi Blast

 India
2
IRB Infrastructure Developers Reports 41% Profit Surge in Q2

IRB Infrastructure Developers Reports 41% Profit Surge in Q2

 India
3
Andhra Pradesh's Massive Housing Initiative: A New Home for Three Lakh Families

Andhra Pradesh's Massive Housing Initiative: A New Home for Three Lakh Famil...

 India
4
Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice: PM Modi after meeting Red Fort blast victims at LNJP Hospital.

Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice: PM Modi after meetin...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025