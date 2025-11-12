Global Health News: Contamination Fears, Profits, and Market Moves

This week's health updates reveal diverse developments impacting global economies and businesses. Indonesia intensifies its scrutiny of footwear returned from the U.S. amid radioactive contamination concerns. A government task force is leading investigations following reports of Caesium-137 traces found in exported products.

In the financial sphere, the French voucher provider Edenred warns of plummeting 2026 earnings projection should Brazil's new voucher regulations take effect. The announcement sent shockwaves, plummeting shares to their lowest since 2017. The impact was felt across the sector, with comparable company Pluxee experiencing a steep decline.

AstraZeneca reports a fresh stock high, reinforcing its status as the UK's top market-listed company. The rise builds on strong quarterly earnings and favorable U.S. drug-pricing rules. Meanwhile, In the weight-loss drug industry, Pfizer's acquisition of Metsera aims to bolster its market position against Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk. Moreover, Germany's Bayer braces for significant fiscal hits due to litigation and executive buyout expenses in its ongoing restructuring efforts.

