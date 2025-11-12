Left Menu

MSTC's Profit Surge: E-commerce Drives Growth in Q2

State-owned MSTC reported a 12% YoY increase in net profit to Rs 47.49 crore for Q2, driven by a rise in e-commerce revenues. Total income grew to Rs 102.30 crore, with major contributions from its e-commerce segment. MSTC operates under the Ministry of Steel, offering various e-commerce services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:51 IST
MSTC's Profit Surge: E-commerce Drives Growth in Q2
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned MSTC announced a robust growth in its financial performance with over a 12 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit, reaching Rs 47.49 crore for the September quarter. This upswing follows increased revenues, reflecting the company's success in the competitive e-commerce arena.

In a comparative context, MSTC had reported a net profit of Rs 42.34 crore in the same quarter of FY25, underlining the palpable growth trajectory marked in its latest exchange filing. Bolstered largely by its e-commerce segment, the company's total income surged to Rs 102.30 crore from Rs 93.65 crore, showcasing a significant 9 percent increase over the previous year's figures.

The e-commerce division was a key driver, contributing a substantial Rs 97.55 crore in revenues during the second quarter, up from Rs 89.56 crore the previous year. MSTC, operating under the aegis of the Ministry of Steel, distinguishes itself by providing an array of e-commerce services including e-auctions, e-sales, e-procurement, and e-tenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy at Sea: 42 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Libya

Tragedy at Sea: 42 Missing After Migrant Boat Capsizes Near Libya

 Egypt
2
Historic First: Botswana Welcomes Indian President Amid Strengthening Ties

Historic First: Botswana Welcomes Indian President Amid Strengthening Ties

 Botswana
3
Tata Steel: Riding the Surge with a Robust Q2 Performance

Tata Steel: Riding the Surge with a Robust Q2 Performance

 India
4
A New Era for Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rob Edwards Takes the Helm

A New Era for Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rob Edwards Takes the Helm

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025