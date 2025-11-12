Left Menu

Keystone Realtors Faces Profit Plummet Amidst Declining Income

Keystone Realtors Ltd reported an 85% decline in net profit for the second quarter, with profits shrinking to Rs 9.89 crore, compared to Rs 65.55 crore the previous year. Total income also decreased. Despite challenges, the company boasts a robust portfolio in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Keystone Realtors Ltd has experienced a significant financial setback, reporting an 85% decline in consolidated net profit for the second quarter of the fiscal year, dropping to Rs 9.89 crore from Rs 65.55 crore in the same period last year.

The company's total income also saw a reduction, falling to Rs 520.90 crore compared to Rs 556.22 crore a year prior, as per recent regulatory filings.

Nevertheless, Keystone Realtors maintains a substantial presence in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region with 37 completed projects, 19 underway, and 24 more planned, accounting for a total delivered area exceeding 26 million square feet and a future construction pipeline of 47 million square feet.

