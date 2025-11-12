Left Menu

India's GCC Revolution: Balancing Growth with Compliance

India is set to expand its Global Capability Centres (GCCs) workforce by 2.8-4 million jobs by 2030, driven by digital skills demand. However, the sector faces complex regulatory challenges, requiring more than 500 legal obligations for compliance across diverse areas such as labour, tax, and cybersecurity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 12-11-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 21:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India is rapidly becoming a powerhouse for Global Capability Centres (GCCs), with the potential to create millions of jobs by 2030. A recent report by TeamLease highlights India's hosting of over 1,800 GCCs, which represent 55% of the global total and contribute significantly to export revenue.

However, the sector's expansion is complicated by an intricate regulatory environment. Each GCC operator must meet more than 500 legal requirements annually, covering a wide array of legal areas. This complexity underscores the challenge of compliance across labour, tax, and environmental laws.

The industry's success depends on building a digitally skilled workforce prepared for these compliance demands. With government plans supporting GCC growth in tier II cities and collaborations between policymakers, industry, and academia, the future of GCCs in India hinges on innovation and regulatory readiness.

