Left Menu

Malaysia Aviation Group appoints Captain Nasaruddin Bakar as Prez, Group CEO

According to the release, Captain Izham began his career with Malaysia Airlines as a pilot in 1979 and was appointed as the Group Managing Director on December 1, 2017 and is the companys longest-serving chief executive to date.During his tenure, Captain Izham oversaw key financial restructuring and operational improvement efforts that helped return MAG to profitability in recent years, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 22:13 IST
Malaysia Aviation Group appoints Captain Nasaruddin Bakar as Prez, Group CEO
  • Country:
  • India

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) on Wednesday said Captain Nasaruddin A Bakar will be its President and Group Chief Executive Officer. He will replace Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, who will be retiring from his position as Group Managing Director effective January 31. He has been associated with the company for more than four decades. ''In line with the Group's strategic succession plan, the board has appointed Captain Nasaruddin A Bakar as President and Group Chief Executive Officer, a new designation succeeding the former Group Managing Director,'' a release said. According to the release, Captain Izham began his career with Malaysia Airlines as a pilot in 1979 and was appointed as the Group Managing Director on December 1, 2017 and is the company's longest-serving chief executive to date.

''During his tenure, Captain Izham oversaw key financial restructuring and operational improvement efforts that helped return MAG to profitability in recent years,'' it added. India is an important market for Malaysia Airlines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cyber Heist: Stars Targeted by Village of Online Fraudsters

Cyber Heist: Stars Targeted by Village of Online Fraudsters

 India
2
Nigeria's Road to World Cup: Resolving the Bonus Dispute

Nigeria's Road to World Cup: Resolving the Bonus Dispute

 Global
3
People's Roar Against Medical College Privatization Echoes Across Andhra Pradesh

People's Roar Against Medical College Privatization Echoes Across Andhra Pra...

 India
4
LATAM Airlines Pilot Strike Grounds 173 Flights, Disrupts 20,000 Travelers

LATAM Airlines Pilot Strike Grounds 173 Flights, Disrupts 20,000 Travelers

 Chile

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025