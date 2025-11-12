Malaysia Aviation Group appoints Captain Nasaruddin Bakar as Prez, Group CEO

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) on Wednesday said Captain Nasaruddin A Bakar will be its President and Group Chief Executive Officer. He will replace Datuk Captain Izham Ismail, who will be retiring from his position as Group Managing Director effective January 31. He has been associated with the company for more than four decades. ''In line with the Group's strategic succession plan, the board has appointed Captain Nasaruddin A Bakar as President and Group Chief Executive Officer, a new designation succeeding the former Group Managing Director,'' a release said. According to the release, Captain Izham began his career with Malaysia Airlines as a pilot in 1979 and was appointed as the Group Managing Director on December 1, 2017 and is the company's longest-serving chief executive to date.

''During his tenure, Captain Izham oversaw key financial restructuring and operational improvement efforts that helped return MAG to profitability in recent years,'' it added. India is an important market for Malaysia Airlines.

