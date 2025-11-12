Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India's Profit Surge: A Record-Breaking Quarter
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India reported a significant 40% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 63 crore for the September quarter. This growth is attributed to their diversified portfolio and strong domestic and export business performance. Revenue also climbed to Rs 234 crore compared to the previous year.
Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India announced a remarkable 40% rise in net profit, reaching Rs 63 crore for the third quarter ending in September. This marks an increase from the Rs 45 crore recorded in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.
The company reported total revenue of Rs 234 crore for the September quarter, a rise from Rs 160 crore in the same period last year, according to a regulatory filing. The robust growth is attributed to the diverse portfolio of products and strong domestic and export market performance.
Shares of Sanofi Consumer Healthcare closed at Rs 4,657.30 on Wednesday, up 1.21% on the BSE, reflecting market confidence in the company's financial health and future prospects.
(With inputs from agencies.)
