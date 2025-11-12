India's Strategic Move to Boost Domestic Mineral Production

In a push to enhance India's mineral self-reliance, the Modi government on Wednesday approved a plan to rationalize the royalty rates for graphite, caesium, rubidium, and zirconium. The move, driven by a Cabinet decision, aims to bolster domestic production and reduce the nation's dependence on imports.

Cabinet's decision will facilitate the auctioning of mineral blocks containing caesium, rubidium, and zirconium. This step is expected to unlock not just these minerals but also associated critical resources, including lithium and rare-earth elements. The changes resolve around a high royalty previously imposed on these crucial minerals, a challenge highlighted by I&B Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw post-Cabinet meeting.

Aligning the royalty structure with current market conditions, the government aims to strengthen its supply chain and enhance energy security. These minerals, essential for sectors like electric vehicles and electronics, are poised to boost local employment opportunities as indigenous production rises. Recently proposed auctions align with this strategic vision, inviting financial bids for critical mineral blocks under favorable new rates.