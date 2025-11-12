Empowering Exports: India's Bold Step Amidst Trade Challenges

The Indian government, in a significant move on Wednesday, authorized two financial schemes valued at Rs 45,000 crore. These initiatives aim to enhance India's export competitiveness and mitigate the adverse effects of the high tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods.

The Rs 25,060-crore Export Promotion Mission (EPM) is particularly designed to support MSMEs, first-time exporters, and labor-intensive sectors. An ancillary Credit Guarantee Scheme for Exporters (CGSE) provides Rs 20,000 crore in collateral-free credit support.

Driven by recent tariff escalations, these measures are intended to stabilize India's presence in the US market, where exports have already seen a nearly 12 percent decline. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations lauds this initiative as a major structural reform in India's trade dynamics.