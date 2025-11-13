Truck Plunges into Bargi Dam: Rescue Efforts Intensify

In a shocking incident, a truck fell into the backwater of the Bargi dam in Madhya Pradesh's Mandla district, after crashing through a bridge's protective railing late Wednesday night. The accident occurred on the Mandla-Jabalpur National Highway-30, according to local police reports.

Authorities have been unable to determine the number of individuals on board the truck, which remains submerged in the Narmada river. Tikaria police station house officer Gopal Ghasle confirmed that an accurate count of the truck's occupants would only be possible once the vehicle is retrieved from the water.

The water level at the accident site was significantly high, complicating rescue efforts. Although a crane was mobilized to assist, it had not arrived by Thursday morning. Police suspect the truck was laden with grain sacks, specifically rice, as found near the site. Efforts are ongoing with divers and rescuers deployed to the scene.