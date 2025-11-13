Left Menu

Tata Projects Gears Up for Noida International Airport Operation Amid Strategic Expansion

Tata Projects, leading the Noida International Airport project in Uttar Pradesh, anticipates imminent operation commencement, focusing on regulatory clearances. With a diverse project portfolio, including electronics and solar, Tata aims for profitability after past losses, emphasizing prompt project delivery and efficient processes in future endeavors.

  • Country:
  • India

Tata Projects, a key infrastructure arm of Tata Group, has announced that the Noida International Airport in Jewar, Uttar Pradesh, will soon commence operations. The company is in the process of securing the necessary safety and security approvals from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

Vinayak Pai, Tata Projects' CEO and Managing Director, mentioned that the construction is largely completed, awaiting only regulatory clearance for the Prime Minister's inauguration. Tata Projects, which is also expanding into emerging sectors like semiconductor and solar panel manufacturing, is strengthening its robust project portfolio.

Despite reporting a Rs 751 crore net loss last year due to ongoing projects from the COVID era, Pai assured that the new projects are profitable. Fast-tracking project delivery remains a strategic focus for Tata Projects as it expects a positive financial turnaround with the completion of older projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

