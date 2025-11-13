Left Menu

Jubilant Foodworks' Profits Soar Over Twofold in Q2 FY26

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd reported more than a twofold increase in net profit to Rs 194.6 crore for Q2 FY26, with revenues rising 19.7% year-on-year. The company's total income reached Rs 2,355.38 crore, driven by its prominent brands such as Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts under the Jubilant Bhartia Group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 16:50 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 16:50 IST
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, the operator of fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, reported a significant rise in net profit for Q2 FY26, exceeding more than twice the figure from the previous year to reach Rs 194.6 crore.

The company's revenue from operations saw a 19.7% year-on-year increase, amounting to Rs 2,340.15 crore, according to its latest regulatory filing under the Jubilant Bhartia Group.

While total income, including other income, grew 18.66% to Rs 2,355.38 crore, the company's expenses rose 16.05% to Rs 2,200 crore. Shares of Jubilant Foodworks ended at Rs 573.75 on the BSE, dipping by 1.89%.

