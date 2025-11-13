Jubilant Foodworks' Profits Soar Over Twofold in Q2 FY26

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, the operator of fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, reported a significant rise in net profit for Q2 FY26, exceeding more than twice the figure from the previous year to reach Rs 194.6 crore.

The company's revenue from operations saw a 19.7% year-on-year increase, amounting to Rs 2,340.15 crore, according to its latest regulatory filing under the Jubilant Bhartia Group.

While total income, including other income, grew 18.66% to Rs 2,355.38 crore, the company's expenses rose 16.05% to Rs 2,200 crore. Shares of Jubilant Foodworks ended at Rs 573.75 on the BSE, dipping by 1.89%.