Jubilant Foodworks' Profits Soar Over Twofold in Q2 FY26
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd reported more than a twofold increase in net profit to Rs 194.6 crore for Q2 FY26, with revenues rising 19.7% year-on-year. The company's total income reached Rs 2,355.38 crore, driven by its prominent brands such as Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts under the Jubilant Bhartia Group.
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, the operator of fast-food chains Domino's Pizza and Dunkin' Donuts, reported a significant rise in net profit for Q2 FY26, exceeding more than twice the figure from the previous year to reach Rs 194.6 crore.
The company's revenue from operations saw a 19.7% year-on-year increase, amounting to Rs 2,340.15 crore, according to its latest regulatory filing under the Jubilant Bhartia Group.
While total income, including other income, grew 18.66% to Rs 2,355.38 crore, the company's expenses rose 16.05% to Rs 2,200 crore. Shares of Jubilant Foodworks ended at Rs 573.75 on the BSE, dipping by 1.89%.
