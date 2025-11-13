Global Currencies on Edge Amidst Economic Shifts

Global currency markets are witnessing a whirlwind of activity following U.S. President Donald Trump's agreement to end the government shutdown. The yen plunged to unprecedented lows against the euro, fueled by Japan's central bank's laid-back stance on interest rate increases under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

On the other hand, the Australian dollar ascended to a two-week high, propelled by a significant drop in unemployment, which lessened the likelihood of impending rate cuts. This comes as the UK economy illustrated marginal growth in the third quarter, impacting the pound's trajectory.

Strikingly, these currency fluctuations present potential volatility as economic data backlog from the shutdown clears. Observers watch closely as Japanese ministers warn against rapid foreign exchange movements, spotlighting the yen's weakness as a potential catalyst for future rate hikes by the Bank of Japan.

