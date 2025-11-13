Left Menu

Patil Automation Surges Ahead with Record Financial Growth in FY2025 H1

Patil Automation Limited, a leader in industrial automation solutions, reported a 23% net profit increase and a 21.6% rise in total income for FY2025 first-half. With improved efficiency and growing customer trust, the company is poised for continued expansion in the automation sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-11-2025 19:07 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 19:07 IST
Patil Automation Surges Ahead with Record Financial Growth in FY2025 H1
Patil Automation Post Robust H1 Performance; PAT grows 23 percent. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PATIL Automation Limited, a key player in the industrial automation sector, announced a remarkable uptick in their financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. The firm, headquartered in Pune, posted an impressive 23% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 7.53 crore, while the total income climbed 21.6% to Rs 73.55 crore.

The company's financial health was bolstered by year-on-year growth across all key performance indicators. EBITDA grew to ₹12.96 crore, signifying a 24.29% rise, with margins improving by 38 basis points to 17.62%. Net profit margins also saw an uptick by 11 basis points, reaching 10.23%. Earnings per share advanced by 5.54%, to ₹4.27.

Manoj Patil, the Promoter and Managing Director, attributed the robust half-year performance to strong execution and persistent demand from primary customer segments. He emphasized enhancing efficiencies and focusing on timely delivery, all of which solidified Patil Automation's market position. With a solid order book and rising automation in manufacturing, Patil Automation is set for further growth driven by innovation, customer acquisition, and quality dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Court Overturns Speaker's Decision: Mukul Roy Disqualified

Court Overturns Speaker's Decision: Mukul Roy Disqualified

 India
2
Jetty Collapse in Gujarat's Arabian Sea: Workers Rescued

Jetty Collapse in Gujarat's Arabian Sea: Workers Rescued

 India
3
EU Customs Crackdown: New Levies to Target Cheap Chinese E-commerce Imports

EU Customs Crackdown: New Levies to Target Cheap Chinese E-commerce Imports

 Global
4
Sugarcane Protests Ignite Tensions and Fires in Mudhol

Sugarcane Protests Ignite Tensions and Fires in Mudhol

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025