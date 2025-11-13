Patil Automation Surges Ahead with Record Financial Growth in FY2025 H1

PATIL Automation Limited, a key player in the industrial automation sector, announced a remarkable uptick in their financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2025. The firm, headquartered in Pune, posted an impressive 23% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 7.53 crore, while the total income climbed 21.6% to Rs 73.55 crore.

The company's financial health was bolstered by year-on-year growth across all key performance indicators. EBITDA grew to ₹12.96 crore, signifying a 24.29% rise, with margins improving by 38 basis points to 17.62%. Net profit margins also saw an uptick by 11 basis points, reaching 10.23%. Earnings per share advanced by 5.54%, to ₹4.27.

Manoj Patil, the Promoter and Managing Director, attributed the robust half-year performance to strong execution and persistent demand from primary customer segments. He emphasized enhancing efficiencies and focusing on timely delivery, all of which solidified Patil Automation's market position. With a solid order book and rising automation in manufacturing, Patil Automation is set for further growth driven by innovation, customer acquisition, and quality dedication.

