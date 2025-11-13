Left Menu

Trident Ltd Surpasses Profit Expectations in September Quarter

Trident Ltd reported a 9.13% rise in profit for the September quarter, reaching Rs 90.93 crore. Revenue from operations climbed by 4.33% to Rs 1,787.17 crore. Significant contributions came from its yarn and towel businesses, while total income saw a 4.57% year-on-year increase.

  • Country:
  • India

Textiles firm Trident Ltd announced a notable 9.13% increase in consolidated profit, reaching Rs 90.93 crore during the September quarter. This growth was highlighted in a regulatory filing released on Thursday.

The company's revenue saw a 4.33% surge to Rs 1,787.17 crore in the September quarter of fiscal year 2026, compared to Rs 1,712.94 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, total expenses rose by 3.41% to Rs 1,680.68 crore during the quarter.

Breaking down the revenue streams, the yarn business alone contributed Rs 923.64 crore. Meanwhile, the towel and bedsheets segments brought in Rs 723.46 crore and Rs 261.22 crore, respectively. Additionally, the paper and chemicals segment added Rs 246.89 crore to the company's earnings. Overall, Trident's total income increased by 4.57% year-on-year during Q2 to Rs 1,803.24 crore.

