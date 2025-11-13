Luxury Fashion's High-Stakes Holiday Season: Can the Surge Sustain?

The luxury fashion sector is experiencing a notable upswing, with giants like LVMH, Gucci owner Kering, and others reporting significant stock increases. The challenge remains whether this momentum can be sustained through the holiday season, a critical period accounting for a substantial portion of annual sales.

Indicators of recovery, particularly in China, have infused optimism into the market, alongside the introduction of vibrant new designs from creative directors. However, the economic outlook in major markets, especially the US and China, holds uncertainties, posing potential risks for brands relying heavily on these regions.

With a strategy pivot towards the US, brands are capitalizing on anticipated growth, unveiling new stores and novel offerings. Yet, recent data suggests US consumer spending on luxury might be faltering, partly due to economic variables like government shutdown effects, highlighting the volatility within the sector.