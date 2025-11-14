LG Electronics Shares Dip After Profit Decline

Shares of LG Electronics India dropped significantly on Friday, plummeting over 5% after the company reported a substantial 27.3% decline in net profit for the September quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The appliance and electronics giant announced that net profit had fallen to Rs 389.43 crore, a notable decrease from Rs 535.70 crore in the same period last year.

Despite nearly flat revenue figures, the company's stock took a hit, trading at Rs 1,585.40 on the BSE and Rs 1,590 on the NSE, following the announcement.