LG Electronics Shares Dip After Profit Decline
Shares of LG Electronics India fell by over 5% following a 27.3% drop in net profit for the September quarter of FY26. The profit decreased to Rs 389.43 crore from Rs 535.70 crore a year earlier, with revenue remaining nearly unchanged. The company's stock prices declined on both the BSE and NSE.
Shares of LG Electronics India dropped significantly on Friday, plummeting over 5% after the company reported a substantial 27.3% decline in net profit for the September quarter of fiscal year 2026.
The appliance and electronics giant announced that net profit had fallen to Rs 389.43 crore, a notable decrease from Rs 535.70 crore in the same period last year.
Despite nearly flat revenue figures, the company's stock took a hit, trading at Rs 1,585.40 on the BSE and Rs 1,590 on the NSE, following the announcement.
