Left Menu

LG Electronics Shares Dip After Profit Decline

Shares of LG Electronics India fell by over 5% following a 27.3% drop in net profit for the September quarter of FY26. The profit decreased to Rs 389.43 crore from Rs 535.70 crore a year earlier, with revenue remaining nearly unchanged. The company's stock prices declined on both the BSE and NSE.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:20 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:20 IST
LG Electronics Shares Dip After Profit Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of LG Electronics India dropped significantly on Friday, plummeting over 5% after the company reported a substantial 27.3% decline in net profit for the September quarter of fiscal year 2026.

The appliance and electronics giant announced that net profit had fallen to Rs 389.43 crore, a notable decrease from Rs 535.70 crore in the same period last year.

Despite nearly flat revenue figures, the company's stock took a hit, trading at Rs 1,585.40 on the BSE and Rs 1,590 on the NSE, following the announcement.

TRENDING

1
Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future

Pacific Islands: Pioneering a Renewable Future

 Australia
2
Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, Baisi: EC.

Asaduddin Owaisi-headed AIMIM leads in 3 Bihar seats -- Kochadhaman, Amour, ...

 India
3
Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

Tariffs Wreak Havoc on Swiss Precision Machinery Sector

 Global
4
Navigating the AI Detection Maze: Accuracy and Challenges

Navigating the AI Detection Maze: Accuracy and Challenges

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025