Left Menu

Oswal Pumps Ltd's Profit Surges 48% in September Quarter

Oswal Pumps Ltd experienced a 48% increase in net profit, reaching Rs 97.50 crore in the latest September quarter. This marks a significant rise from the Rs 65.76 crore profit during the same time last year. The company's total income also saw a rise to Rs 546.48 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 11:42 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 11:42 IST
Oswal Pumps Ltd's Profit Surges 48% in September Quarter
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Oswal Pumps Ltd has announced a substantial 48% rise in consolidated net profit, reporting Rs 97.50 crore for the September quarter. This marks a considerable improvement from the Rs 65.76 crore noted in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's total income climbed impressively to Rs 546.48 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year. This is a stark increase from the Rs 310.84 crore recorded in the same quarter the year prior, as highlighted in a recent regulatory filing.

Founded in 2003, and headquartered in Haryana, Oswal Pumps Ltd has been a notable player in the manufacturing of solar pumps, underscoring its significant growth in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
The Peptide Craze: Unproven Wellness Hacks Spark Controversy

The Peptide Craze: Unproven Wellness Hacks Spark Controversy

 Global
2
Madhya Pradesh Honours Tribal Heritage by Releasing 32 Prisoners on Tribal Pride Day

Madhya Pradesh Honours Tribal Heritage by Releasing 32 Prisoners on Tribal P...

 India
3
Delhi High Court to Review MP's Plea on Parliamentary Expenses Amidst Split Verdict

Delhi High Court to Review MP's Plea on Parliamentary Expenses Amidst Split ...

 India
4
Sahith Theegala Struggles in Bermuda as Adam Hadwin Leads

Sahith Theegala Struggles in Bermuda as Adam Hadwin Leads

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025