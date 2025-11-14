Oswal Pumps Ltd's Profit Surges 48% in September Quarter

Oswal Pumps Ltd has announced a substantial 48% rise in consolidated net profit, reporting Rs 97.50 crore for the September quarter. This marks a considerable improvement from the Rs 65.76 crore noted in the corresponding period of the previous year.

The company's total income climbed impressively to Rs 546.48 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal year. This is a stark increase from the Rs 310.84 crore recorded in the same quarter the year prior, as highlighted in a recent regulatory filing.

Founded in 2003, and headquartered in Haryana, Oswal Pumps Ltd has been a notable player in the manufacturing of solar pumps, underscoring its significant growth in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)