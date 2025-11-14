Left Menu

Plummeting Wholesale Inflation Offers Economic Respite

Wholesale price inflation fell to (-) 1.21% in October, driven by reduced prices in food articles, fuel, and manufactured items. This decline followed GST rate cuts and a high inflation base last year, affecting both wholesale and retail inflation, potentially influencing RBI's monetary policy decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 12:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant economic development, wholesale price inflation (WPI) plunged to (-) 1.21% in October, primarily influenced by declining prices of essential food items, government data revealed on Friday.

Compared to September's WPI inflation of 0.13% and October last year's 2.75%, this drop was anticipated following recent GST rate adjustments.

The decreased WPI, coupled with a reduction in retail inflation to an all-time low of 0.25%, could pressure the Reserve Bank of India to reconsider benchmark interest rates in the upcoming monetary policy meeting.

