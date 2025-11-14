Vision 2047: Andhra Pradesh’s Leap to Economic Prowess
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pitched the state as a prime investment destination at the CII Partnership Summit. Highlighting its strengths in agriculture, technology, and green energy, Naidu promised investor-friendly policies, including a sovereign guarantee and escrow account facilities, aiming to attract USD 1 trillion in investments by 2033.
- Country:
- India
During the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a compelling call to investors, emphasizing the state's diverse opportunities in fields ranging from agriculture to technology. Naidu assured investors of progressive policies and incentives, including the provision of escrow account facilities and sovereign guarantees.
Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's initiatives in advanced tech and green energy, Naidu announced ambitious projects like a space city, drone city, and the prominent development of the Quantum Valley and Green Hydrogen Valley. He revealed plans for harnessing 160 GW of green hydrogen, as well as the introduction of drone taxis.
Naidu advocated for Andhra Pradesh as a stable investment hub, citing its prime coastal advantages and significant ease of business. With a vision to attract USD 1 trillion in investments over the next decade, Naidu predicted India's ascent to become the world's top economy by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Under PM Modi's leadership, economical growth of India is getting stimulated: Vice Prez Radhakrishnan at CII summit in Vizag.
Andhra Pradesh will be gateway for investments, says CM Chandrababu Naidu at CII Summit in Vizag.
Arunachal Pradesh Unveils 'DHPD 2.0' for Green Energy Growth
Madhya Pradesh: Pioneering a Green Energy Revolution with CBG Plants
Alive: Revolutionizing Urban Life Through Technology-Powered Experiences