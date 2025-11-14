Vision 2047: Andhra Pradesh’s Leap to Economic Prowess

During the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a compelling call to investors, emphasizing the state's diverse opportunities in fields ranging from agriculture to technology. Naidu assured investors of progressive policies and incentives, including the provision of escrow account facilities and sovereign guarantees.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's initiatives in advanced tech and green energy, Naidu announced ambitious projects like a space city, drone city, and the prominent development of the Quantum Valley and Green Hydrogen Valley. He revealed plans for harnessing 160 GW of green hydrogen, as well as the introduction of drone taxis.

Naidu advocated for Andhra Pradesh as a stable investment hub, citing its prime coastal advantages and significant ease of business. With a vision to attract USD 1 trillion in investments over the next decade, Naidu predicted India's ascent to become the world's top economy by 2047.

