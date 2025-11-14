Left Menu

Vision 2047: Andhra Pradesh’s Leap to Economic Prowess

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu pitched the state as a prime investment destination at the CII Partnership Summit. Highlighting its strengths in agriculture, technology, and green energy, Naidu promised investor-friendly policies, including a sovereign guarantee and escrow account facilities, aiming to attract USD 1 trillion in investments by 2033.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:41 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:41 IST
During the CII Partnership Summit in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu made a compelling call to investors, emphasizing the state's diverse opportunities in fields ranging from agriculture to technology. Naidu assured investors of progressive policies and incentives, including the provision of escrow account facilities and sovereign guarantees.

Highlighting Andhra Pradesh's initiatives in advanced tech and green energy, Naidu announced ambitious projects like a space city, drone city, and the prominent development of the Quantum Valley and Green Hydrogen Valley. He revealed plans for harnessing 160 GW of green hydrogen, as well as the introduction of drone taxis.

Naidu advocated for Andhra Pradesh as a stable investment hub, citing its prime coastal advantages and significant ease of business. With a vision to attract USD 1 trillion in investments over the next decade, Naidu predicted India's ascent to become the world's top economy by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

