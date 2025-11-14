Vertoz Limited Announces Robust Financial Performance in H1 FY2026

Vertoz Limited, a key player in the MadTech and CloudTech space, has revealed its financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2026, showcasing a significant turnaround story.

For the half-year ending September 30, 2025, Vertoz reported a remarkable 62% increase in revenue from operations, reaching ₹19.12 crore. The company's EBITDA marked a drastic improvement, shifting from a loss of ₹0.79 crore in the same period last year to a positive ₹3.45 crore, representing a staggering 536% improvement year-over-year. Consolidated revenue for Q2 FY2026 was up 14% year-on-year, standing at ₹72.26 crore, with EBITDA margins climbing to 14% from 11% in the previous year.

The firm's standalone revenue soared by 62% year-on-year, comparable to ₹19.12 crore from Q2 FY2025. For the first half of FY2026, consolidated revenue was ₹142.75 crore, marking a 15% increase from the prior year, while PAT climbed 11% to ₹13.71 crore, underlining the company's ability to translate top-line growth into profit enhancement. The consistent performance comes amid a challenging global market environment. According to Hirenkumar Shah, Managing Director, the company's strategic focus on incremental improvements and adaptability continues to yield results, forging a path for sustainability and growth as they look forward to the second half of FY2026. Ashish Shah, Director, highlighted the balance in strong revenues and profit expansion, reflecting operational efficiency and robust earnings potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)