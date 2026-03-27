Cybersecurity Breach Hits European Commission’s Cloud Infrastructure

The European Commission experienced a significant cybersecurity breach affecting its cloud-based Europa web platform on March 24. According to officials, the attack led to the compromise of data from the affected websites, and a full impact assessment is ongoing.

The Commission assured that internal systems remained untouched by the cyber-attack. However, the initial investigation points to unauthorized data access.

As clarity over the culprits remains elusive, the European Commission refrained from naming any particular group or individual responsible for the breach. The situation remains under close scrutiny as further details emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)