Traffic Advisory in Central Delhi Amid VVIP Movements

Central Delhi is bracing for a wave of traffic restrictions due to a potential visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the BJP headquarters. The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about possible inconveniences due to the VVIP movement, advising caution between 3 pm and 9 pm.

The advisory details that both carriageways and service roads around key locations like W Point, ITO Chowk, and several other major roads will experience restrictions or diversions. Commuters are urged to opt for alternate routes according to real-time traffic conditions.

Additionally, parking restrictions have been emphasized, with penalties stated for vehicles in non-designated areas. The public is encouraged to cooperate with on-duty traffic officers and comply with all given instructions to ensure smooth mobility.