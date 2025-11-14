Traffic Advisory in Central Delhi Amid VVIP Movements
In light of VVIP movement, notably Prime Minister Modi's anticipated visit to the BJP headquarters, Delhi's Traffic Police have issued advisories for central Delhi. Restrictions and diversions will apply between 3 pm and 9 pm. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly and avoid specified areas during these hours.
Central Delhi is bracing for a wave of traffic restrictions due to a potential visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the BJP headquarters. The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about possible inconveniences due to the VVIP movement, advising caution between 3 pm and 9 pm.
The advisory details that both carriageways and service roads around key locations like W Point, ITO Chowk, and several other major roads will experience restrictions or diversions. Commuters are urged to opt for alternate routes according to real-time traffic conditions.
Additionally, parking restrictions have been emphasized, with penalties stated for vehicles in non-designated areas. The public is encouraged to cooperate with on-duty traffic officers and comply with all given instructions to ensure smooth mobility.
