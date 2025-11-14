Left Menu

Traffic Advisory in Central Delhi Amid VVIP Movements

In light of VVIP movement, notably Prime Minister Modi's anticipated visit to the BJP headquarters, Delhi's Traffic Police have issued advisories for central Delhi. Restrictions and diversions will apply between 3 pm and 9 pm. Commuters are advised to plan accordingly and avoid specified areas during these hours.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 17:35 IST
Traffic Advisory in Central Delhi Amid VVIP Movements
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Central Delhi is bracing for a wave of traffic restrictions due to a potential visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the BJP headquarters. The Delhi Traffic Police alerted commuters about possible inconveniences due to the VVIP movement, advising caution between 3 pm and 9 pm.

The advisory details that both carriageways and service roads around key locations like W Point, ITO Chowk, and several other major roads will experience restrictions or diversions. Commuters are urged to opt for alternate routes according to real-time traffic conditions.

Additionally, parking restrictions have been emphasized, with penalties stated for vehicles in non-designated areas. The public is encouraged to cooperate with on-duty traffic officers and comply with all given instructions to ensure smooth mobility.

TRENDING

1
Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri Doctors

Jammu and Kashmir Congress Chief Condemns Terror Attack Involving Kashmiri D...

 India
2
Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

Bihar's Historic Assembly Poll Triumph: Nitish Kumar's Gratitude Message

 India
3
Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

Rugby Rivals: The Race for World Cup Seeding

 Global
4
Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

Safeguarding Indian Investments Abroad: Battling Expropriation Risks

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025