Left Menu

Café Coffee Day's Earnings Brew: Losses Widen Amid Revenue Rise

Coffee Day Global faced increased losses, reaching Rs 6.18 crore in the September quarter, despite a 5.6% rise in net revenue to Rs 274.18 crore. The café chain saw a slight increase in sales per day and a decrease in store numbers, while vending machine counts rose 1.5%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 19:46 IST
Café Coffee Day's Earnings Brew: Losses Widen Amid Revenue Rise
  • Country:
  • India

Coffee Day Global, the operator behind the Café Coffee Day chain, reported a substantial widening of losses to Rs 6.18 crore in the September quarter, even as net revenue rose by 5.6% to reach Rs 274.18 crore.

In a comparative view, the company achieved a net revenue of Rs 259.64 crore last year during the same period, with a post-tax loss of Rs 5.48 crore, according to the regulatory disclosure by its parent company, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

The company recorded a slight uptick in its average sales per day (ASPD), which increased to Rs 21,168 year-on-year, as opposed to Rs 21,038 from the previous year. Sequentially, ASPD showed an improvement of 2.02%, rising from Rs 20,747 in the June quarter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neptune Missiles Strike: A Blow to Russian Oil Exports

Neptune Missiles Strike: A Blow to Russian Oil Exports

 Ukraine
2
Debate Over 'Phansi Ghar': Legal Battles and Legislative Proceedings

Debate Over 'Phansi Ghar': Legal Battles and Legislative Proceedings

 India
3
Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha of BJP wins Lakhisarai seat by 24,940 votes, defeats Congress nominee Amaresh Kumar.

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha of BJP wins Lakhisarai seat by 24,940 vote...

 India
4
BJP Celebrates Historic Bihar Election Victory

BJP Celebrates Historic Bihar Election Victory

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025