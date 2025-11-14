Café Coffee Day's Earnings Brew: Losses Widen Amid Revenue Rise

Coffee Day Global, the operator behind the Café Coffee Day chain, reported a substantial widening of losses to Rs 6.18 crore in the September quarter, even as net revenue rose by 5.6% to reach Rs 274.18 crore.

In a comparative view, the company achieved a net revenue of Rs 259.64 crore last year during the same period, with a post-tax loss of Rs 5.48 crore, according to the regulatory disclosure by its parent company, Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd.

The company recorded a slight uptick in its average sales per day (ASPD), which increased to Rs 21,168 year-on-year, as opposed to Rs 21,038 from the previous year. Sequentially, ASPD showed an improvement of 2.02%, rising from Rs 20,747 in the June quarter.

