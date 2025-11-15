Left Menu

Brace Port Logistics Marks Robust H1 FY26 Growth Amid Global Challenges

Brace Port Logistics Limited reports a promising H1 FY26, with significant financial growth and operational achievements despite global freight challenges. Key projects included international shipping and expanding partnerships, while strategic plans aim to enhance global reach through new offices and market exploration in Cambodia and Thailand.

New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 10:34 IST
Brace Port Logistics Posts Robust 11% EBITDA Margin for H1FY26, Up 68 BPS YoY. Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

Brace Port Logistics Limited, a notable service-based logistics entity, unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, posting a total income of ₹33.60 crore, EBITDA of ₹3.68 crore, and a net profit of ₹2.50 crore.

Despite softer global freight rates caused by geopolitical tensions, the company delivered impressive operational results, including complex international shipments and strengthened its market presence with new client acquisitions.

Looking ahead, Brace Port plans expansion through new domestic and international offices, focusing on Thailand and Cambodia, while prioritizing growth in automotive, EV logistics, and renewable sectors supported by their asset-light, tech-driven model.

