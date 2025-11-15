Brace Port Logistics Marks Robust H1 FY26 Growth Amid Global Challenges

Brace Port Logistics Limited, a notable service-based logistics entity, unveiled its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2026, posting a total income of ₹33.60 crore, EBITDA of ₹3.68 crore, and a net profit of ₹2.50 crore.

Despite softer global freight rates caused by geopolitical tensions, the company delivered impressive operational results, including complex international shipments and strengthened its market presence with new client acquisitions.

Looking ahead, Brace Port plans expansion through new domestic and international offices, focusing on Thailand and Cambodia, while prioritizing growth in automotive, EV logistics, and renewable sectors supported by their asset-light, tech-driven model.