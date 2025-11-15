Left Menu

Raymond Group's Multi-Crore Investment in Andhra Pradesh Takes Off

Raymond Group, under the guidance of Andhra Pradesh's Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, has initiated three major projects worth Rs 1,201 crore. These include an apparel manufacturing park, an auto components plant, and an aerospace unit, collectively expected to create 6,500 jobs in the region.

Visakhapatnam | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:05 IST
In a significant boost to industrial development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu virtually inaugurated three major projects by the Raymond Group, valued at Rs 1,201 crore. This event marked the culmination of the 30th CII Partnership Summit.

The projects include a silver scrap apparel manufacturing park and two advanced manufacturing units, JK Maini Global Aerospace Ltd and JK Maini Global Precision Ltd, a notable expansion by the Raymond Group in the state.

Located in Anantapur district, the initiatives encompass a Rs 497 crore apparel park, a Rs 441 crore auto components plant, and a Rs 262 crore aerospace components unit, projected to create 6,500 jobs according to official announcements.

