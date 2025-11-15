Raymond Group's Multi-Crore Investment in Andhra Pradesh Takes Off

In a significant boost to industrial development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu virtually inaugurated three major projects by the Raymond Group, valued at Rs 1,201 crore. This event marked the culmination of the 30th CII Partnership Summit.

The projects include a silver scrap apparel manufacturing park and two advanced manufacturing units, JK Maini Global Aerospace Ltd and JK Maini Global Precision Ltd, a notable expansion by the Raymond Group in the state.

Located in Anantapur district, the initiatives encompass a Rs 497 crore apparel park, a Rs 441 crore auto components plant, and a Rs 262 crore aerospace components unit, projected to create 6,500 jobs according to official announcements.

(With inputs from agencies.)