Tooth Wish Launches 24/7 Dental Hospital in Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based Tooth Wish has officially announced the launch of its brand with the unveiling of an official name, logo, and website at a significant event held at Hyatt Place, Banjara Hills. The announcement marks a pivotal step towards the grand opening of its 24/7 Dental Hospital in Nanakramguda.

Although various clinics globally provide after-hours emergency dental care, Tooth Wish aims to stand out with a unique, hospital-scale 24/7 model. This includes a full spectrum of dental specialties such as preventive, restorative, endodontics, implants, and orthodontics, coupled with hospital-grade infrastructure, designed to ensure patient comfort and reduced anxiety.

Co-founders Dr. Sravanthi Ellasiri and Dr. Ravi Shankar Rathod emphasize that their facility will offer more than emergency relief, by providing continuous comprehensive care with advanced diagnostics and a multi-specialty team. The hospital's new website allows patients to explore service details and book appointments online, promoting easy access to dental care.

