Left Menu

Tooth Wish Launches 24/7 Dental Hospital in Hyderabad

Tooth Wish unveiled its name and logo at a launch event, signaling the upcoming opening of a 24/7 Dental Hospital in Hyderabad. The facility promises comprehensive dental care with hospital-level services and a patient-first approach, distinguishing it from existing emergency dental providers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:25 IST
Tooth Wish Launches 24/7 Dental Hospital in Hyderabad
Tooth Wish - 24/7 Dental Hospital Unveils Name, Logo & Website. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad-based Tooth Wish has officially announced the launch of its brand with the unveiling of an official name, logo, and website at a significant event held at Hyatt Place, Banjara Hills. The announcement marks a pivotal step towards the grand opening of its 24/7 Dental Hospital in Nanakramguda.

Although various clinics globally provide after-hours emergency dental care, Tooth Wish aims to stand out with a unique, hospital-scale 24/7 model. This includes a full spectrum of dental specialties such as preventive, restorative, endodontics, implants, and orthodontics, coupled with hospital-grade infrastructure, designed to ensure patient comfort and reduced anxiety.

Co-founders Dr. Sravanthi Ellasiri and Dr. Ravi Shankar Rathod emphasize that their facility will offer more than emergency relief, by providing continuous comprehensive care with advanced diagnostics and a multi-specialty team. The hospital's new website allows patients to explore service details and book appointments online, promoting easy access to dental care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trinamool Congress Stands Firm: Bengal's Resistance Against BJP Politics

Trinamool Congress Stands Firm: Bengal's Resistance Against BJP Politics

 India
2
JD Cables Unveils Strategic Expansion and Robust Financial Performance for H1 FY26

JD Cables Unveils Strategic Expansion and Robust Financial Performance for H...

 India
3
AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘right governance is right politics’.

AP CM Naidu says Bihar victory endorsement of Modi’s development agenda, ‘ri...

 India
4
AP CM Naidu says his relations with Modi are very good; ‘we are very close to him, never had personal problems’.

AP CM Naidu says his relations with Modi are very good; ‘we are very close t...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025