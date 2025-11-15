Power & Instrumentation Gujarat Limited Surges Ahead with Robust Q2 & H1 FY26 Financials
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited has reported impressive financial results for Q2 and H1 FY26, showcasing strong revenue and profit growth. Significant order inflows and strategic investments are geared towards boosting its market position in modern power distribution and renewable energy sectors.
- Country:
- India
Power & Instrumentation (Gujarat) Limited, listed under NSE as PIGL and BSE as 543912, has announced notable financial results for the second quarter and first half of the fiscal year 2026. The company's financial performance indicates a substantial growth trajectory, driven by efficient project management and strategic investments.
For the first half of FY26, the company reported a total income of ₹112.46 crores, marking a year-on-year increase of 37.57%. The earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) stood at ₹11.52 crores, growing 18.86% YoY, while the net profit reached ₹7.33 crores, a robust increase of 27.29%. The earnings per share (EPS) rose by 4.26% to ₹4.16.
Commenting on these results, Managing Director Padmaraj Padmnabhan Pillai expressed optimism about the company's strategic direction, emphasizing its commitment to advancing India's power distribution modernization and renewable energy efforts. Significant government contracts and ongoing investments underscore their expanding footprint in critical infrastructure and energy sectors.
