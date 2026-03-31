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NTPC Renewable Energy Sparks Solar Power Growth in Gujarat

NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd has started supplying 168.02 MW of electricity from its solar projects in Khavda, Gujarat. This boosts NTPC's total installed capacity to 89,057 MW. The supply includes 78.02 MW from the Khavda-I Solar PV Project and 90 MW from Khavda-II Solar PV Project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 14:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 14:45 IST
NTPC Renewable Energy Sparks Solar Power Growth in Gujarat
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In a significant advancement for renewable energy, NTPC Renewable Energy Ltd, a subsidiary of the state-owned NTPC, has begun supplying 168.02 MW of electricity from its solar projects located in Khavda, Gujarat.

This development enhances the NTPC group's total installed capacity to an impressive 89,057 MW, with a commercial capacity of 87,977 MW, as per regulatory filings.

The latest additions include 78.02 MW from the Khavda-I Solar PV Project and 90 MW from the Khavda-II Solar PV Project, marking a step forward toward India's renewable energy goals.

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